CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rescued by a passing boat Monday night after their car careened off a bridge in Cambridge.

Emergency crews responded to the Weeks Bridge near DeWolfe Street and Memorial Drive around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a car in the Charles River, according to posts on the police and fire departments’ Twitter accounts.

State police also responded to the scene to assist.

There has been no word on the driver’s condition or the cause of the crash.

No further details were released.

Expect #MATraffic delays on Memorial Drive. The driver/lone occupant was able to escape from the vehicle after being assisted by members of a nearby crew boat. @CambridgeMAFire, @ProEMSCambridge and @MassStatePolice are also on-scene. https://t.co/tnPeXZjMZ9 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 27, 2021

