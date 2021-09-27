CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rescued by a passing Northeastern University crew boat Monday night after their car veered off a bridge in Cambridge.

Emergency crews responded to the Weeks Bridge near DeWolfe Street and Memorial Drive around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a car in the Charles River, according to posts on the police and fire departments’ Twitter accounts.

According to a post on the university’s men’s rowing team Twitter account, an assistant coach and a volunteer assistant coach were responsible for bringing the driver to safety.

The driver is said to be OK.

“It was frightening. You know, I’m thinking to myself, “Is the person driving it OK?’ A woman and her child had just walked by. So we’re talking a matter of five seconds between that car going, whatever- going between 30, 40 miles per hour right by,” said Mark McDermot who was jogging on the nearby bike path when the car swerved.

The car was successfully lifted out of the river by 10 p.m.

State police also responded to the scene to assist.

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash.

No further details were released.

Expect #MATraffic delays on Memorial Drive. The driver/lone occupant was able to escape from the vehicle after being assisted by members of a nearby crew boat. @CambridgeMAFire, @ProEMSCambridge and @MassStatePolice are also on-scene. https://t.co/tnPeXZjMZ9 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 27, 2021

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)