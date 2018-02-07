Driver rescued from box truck after striking power pole in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver was rescued after his box truck struck a power pole in Framingham, bringing down live wires.

The crash happened near the intersection of Concord and Elm streets. Driver Kevin Corey said he was cut off by another driver and he slammed on his brakes. He said the truck then swerved and he struck the pole.

The impact of the crash brought the pole down, ripping off the back of the truck.The crash also took down live wires, which surrounded the truck.

Corey was trapped inside his truck for about an hour until the power could be shut off and he could be rescued. Corey was not injured.

