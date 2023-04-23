FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash early Saturday morning in Falmouth left the vehicle in an unstable position, hanging partially over an embankment. The driver exited the car, but then slid about thirty feet further down the embankment, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Crews were on the scene around 5:15 Saturday morning at Highland Circle in Hatchville and had to call in additional help to secure the vehicle. Once the car wouldn’t slide down, the driver was extracted and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Falmouth Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

