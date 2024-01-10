NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Fire and Police responded to a report of a car in the water just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival to the scene, on Upland Road, officials found one vehicle fully submerged and a single occupant who had gotten out of the car prior to their arrival.
Authorities said the inidvidual “was unable to swim and hanging on to a tree”.
Firefighters deployed a rescue swimmer in a survival suit who removed the individual from the water. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Upland Road remains closed from Washington to Everett Streets.
