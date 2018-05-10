Driver rescues deer hit on highway in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — A deer struck by a car on the highway in Braintree was rescued by a driver who threw her in the backseat of his car and got her to safety.

The driver brought the deer to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth. Dr. Rob Adamski said animal control and the environmental police were called.

The deer was treated for minor cuts and bruises and a concussion. Adamski said if the deer did not have the concussion, the outcome could have been much worse for both her and the driver.

“Simply put, if that deer had recovered from its concussion while the individual was driving down the road, the individual could have been killed, potentially causing an accident, and/or his car could have been totally demolished,” said Adamski.

Police said they appreciate the driver wanting to save the deer but caution that it is illegal to transport wild animals in vehicles.

“It’s not something we would like to see on a regular basis,” said Adamski.

After recovering from her concussion, the deer was released back into the wild.

