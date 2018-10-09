BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WHDH) — A young man swiftly jumped into action to resuscitate a squirrel he thought he ran over in Minnesota.

Brooklyn Park police officers were on a routine patrol when they saw a car stopped on the side of the road and the driver bent down by the curb.

They got of the cruiser to check on the driver when they noticed him giving a squirrel laying on its back chest compressions.

The driver told the officers that he “kind of ran over him a little” and wanted to help the squirrel out.

An officer instructed him to turn the squirrel onto its side after learning the rodent did not get squished by a tire and probably just tumbled due to the pressure of the car.

The driver continued to give chest compressions before the squirrel suddenly came back to life and ran off.

The officers gave the driver high fives and told him that they’ll nominate him for a life saving award.

