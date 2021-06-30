EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A box truck had its roof ripped off Wednesday morning after it struck the railroad bridge on Route 85 in Exeter, New Hampshire.

State troopers were called to the scene on Newfields Road shortly before 8:20 a.m. and determined 38-year-old Jeff Spruill, of Connecticut, had tried to pass under the bridge despite multiple signs warning of a height restriction.

As a result of the crash, the rail service was shut down for a short time until representatives of Amtrak were able to determine that the bridge was not damaged.

No further details were released.

