Driver runs for help moment before commuter rail train smashes into broken-down car in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver narrowly avoided injury when his car broke down on the Commuter Rail tracks in Beverly Thursday night.

That driver said his car got stuck on the tracks near Pride’s Crossing due to a problem with one of his tires.

That man got out of the car to check the problem when he said he heard the train coming and knew he was going to be hit.

“I could hear the bells from the next crossing going up the way,” he recalled. “I tried to flag him down with my flashlight they didn’t see it or couldn’t stop and that was it.”

The driver said his car is badly damaged but he is thankful he is OK.

Service on the Rockport Line was temporarily replaced with shuttle buses while crews worked to clear the scene.

