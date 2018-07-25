LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after a two-car crash left his vehicle entangled in a fence in Lowell.

The crash occurred near a Dunkin’ Donuts on Gorham Street around 7 a.m.

One witness told 7News that a car came flying up the road and struck a vehicle that then spun out and came to a rest after crashing into the fence.

The driver of the car that spun out was taken to a local hospital.

The second driver involved allegedly struck a sign after hitting the car before coming to a stop further down the road.

Officers could be seen talking to that driver on the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Just an awful crash in #Lowell. Two cars involved. One driver rushed to the hospital. Live report in moments @7News pic.twitter.com/XfVc8WH6LD — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 25, 2018

