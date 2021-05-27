AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A driver allegedly fell asleep before striking three pedestrians, all of whom died, including a 1-year-old girl, police said.

A police report indicates Robert Santerre, 56, of Chelsea, told officers he dozed off before his car crossed the center line and struck the three on May 20, WGME-TV reported.

Barbara Maxim Hendsbee, 69, and Rosalyn Jean, 62, both of Augusta, died along with the girl, whose name was not immediately released by the Augusta Police Department.

Friends told the Kennebec Journal that the the girl was Hendsbee’s granddaughter.

