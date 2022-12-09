NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight.

Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old Talia Newfield, as the Needham High School student crossed the street near her school.

Newfield’s parents addressed the court Friday.

“For Talia’s sake and to achieve some measure of justice, we ask that you please accept the Commonwealth’s recommendation for sentencing,” said Lisa Newfield, Talia’s mother. “It was important for the legal process to play out and it did.”

Newfield’s friend, 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido, was hit by a different car in the crash and died at the hospital. The driver of that car will face trial in February of 2023.

Antoine-Guiteau will lose her license for at least 15 years as part of the sentencing.

