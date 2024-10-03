PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in a 2019 drunk driving crash in Pembroke was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday morning.

Gregory Goodsell spoke in court and apologized to the victim’s family during his sentencing hearing.

Before the judge handed down Goodsell’s sentence, family members also became emotional as they talked about the void left behind by her death.

“Nobody should ever have to attempt to live through the pain that I have caused to all these people through my careless, destructive behavior,” Goodsell said.

Investigators say Goodsell, 36, was driving under the influence on Route 139 when he ran a red light and slammed into a car carrying Claire Zisserson.

Police said Goodsell was driving a work-issued truck at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said he had alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine in his system.

Zisserson died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her mother and friend were also taken to a hospital and survived.

Goodsell was convicted of second degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury last month.

Facing Goodsell on Thursday, Zisserson’s mother said she will do anything she can to prevent something like the 2019 crash from happening to another family.

“Claire wasn’t given the choice to experience life past the age of 13,” said Elizabeth Zisserson. “I grieve for the life she could have led.”

“If I can help protect another person from dying or suffering at the hands of Gregory Goodsell, then that is what I will do until my last breath,” Elizabeth said.

The judge sentenced Goodsell to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 20 years on his murder charge. Goodsell received lesser sentences for his other charges.

If he is released, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said Goodsell will serve five years of probation and be required to abide by a series of conditions.

“Every decision comes with a consequence, and if Gregory Goodsell had made several different choices that fateful night, Claire would still be with us today,” said DA Timothy Cruz. “I am hopeful these two families and all that had their lives torn apart by this horrific crash can start to heal a bit, and feel some sense of closure with this sentencing.”

