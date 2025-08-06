BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into East Boston home late Tuesday night.

“Upon arrival, officers observed members of the Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS actively working to extricate the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle,” Boston police said in a statement. “The operator, a 22-year-old male, was successfully removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”

The driver had to be pulled out of the rear window and placed on a stretcher before being transported to the hospital.

The truck hit the building near the corner of Chelsea and Emmons Street at around 11:30 p.m., becoming wedged between a light pole and the building and scattering bricks around the scene.

“He was also pinned beside the building,” Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief Martin McCormack said. “What our rescue was able to do was they tied a cable to the truck and pulled it away from the building, and that made extrication a lot easier.”

The house sustained damage as well; a basement apartment was located where the truck hit. Four residents were temporarily displaced due to the structural damage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)