Driver seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash on Route 95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was seriously injured in a car crash on Route 95 in Boxford on Wednesday night.
A MedFlight was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. The road has since reopened.
No further information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)