Driver seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash on Route 95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was seriously injured in a car crash on Route 95 in Boxford on Wednesday night.

A MedFlight was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. The road has since reopened.

#MAtraffic single vehicle crash Rte 95 NB at Topsfield Road in #Boxford. Serious injury reported, MedFlight dispatched. Expect delays in the area. Update to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 15, 2020

No further information has been released.

