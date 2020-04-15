Driver seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash on Rt 95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been seriously injured after getting involved in a car crash Wednesday night.
A MedFlight was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 95 in Boxford, near where it intersects with Topsfield Road, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
No further information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)