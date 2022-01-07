MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped inside a vehicle during a fiery car crash in Marlboro late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 290 westbound of the Route 85 Connector around 11:30 p.m. found a person trapped inside a vehicle that had caught on fire, according to state police.

Marlboro firefighters extinguished the fire but the driver remained trapped inside the car, state police said.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters were able to remove the driver.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

