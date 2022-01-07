MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered serious injuries after his car went airborne before bursting into flames in Marlboro late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a serious crash around 11:30 p.m. learned that a SAAB sedan had taken the ramp from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound when it left the roadway, rode along the jersey barrier for a short distance, and then went over the barrier, according to state police.

The car became airborne and landed on Route 85 westbound, which runs below the Route 290 ramp, state police said.

The car had hit a rock ledge and caught on fire.

Marlboro firefighters extinguished the flames and then removed the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Spencer man, from the wreckage, state police said.

He was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where his current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

