BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a car smashed into a pole in Brockton Saturday night.

Police responding to reports of a crash on Belmont Street found three cars that had collided and a car that had crashed into a pole, officials said.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage of the car that hit the pole and flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

