CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered serious injuries after her car struck a utility pole in Carver on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 82 Federal Road around 5:15 p.m. discovered a 2007 Subaru Legacy had been traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to Carver police.

The car’s lone occupant, a 49-year-old woman from Wareham, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was cited for operating a motor vehicle with suspended license and police say further charges may be pending.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

