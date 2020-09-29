Driver seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole on Route 138 in Raynham during a brief police pursuit Monday night, officials said.

A trooper who tried to stop a 2007 Ford 500 on Route 495 in Raynham as it exited the ramp at Exit 8 around 9 p.m. reported the 34-year-old driver, whose name was not released, fled to Route 138 northbound, where they crashed.

The driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)