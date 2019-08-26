LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A van smashed into a loading dock in Littleton late Sunday night.

The driver crashed into the New Oriental Supermarket on King Street.

They were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Littleton fire chief.

He added that besides the loading dock, there does not appear to be any other structural damage to the building.

