Driver seriously injured after debris strikes car in Rt. 195 in New Bedford

A 2003 Ford pick-up was traveling in the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. when for reasons still under investigation, the transmission began sending debris into oncoming traffic, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the debris smashed through the windshield a 2011 Mazda Tribute and struck the 69-year-old driver. That driver then swerved into the median barrier a little further down the road.

The left travel lane was closed in the area of the crash while crews worked to extricate the victim and investigate the incidnet. All eastbound lanes were closed for the removal of the vehicle at 6:50 p.m. and reopened around 7:45 p.m.