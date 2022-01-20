HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered serious injuries after getting ejected from their car during a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash between a 2010 Lexus and a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the highway around 12:30 a.m. found the driver of the Lexus, identified as a 26-year-old man, had been ejected, according to state police.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as a 56-year-old man, of Providence, Rhode Island, was uninjured, state police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

