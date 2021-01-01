Driver seriously injured following multi-car crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash left one driver with life-threatening injuries in Stoughton late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 24 southbound around 11:30 p.m. found the motorist seriously injured, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

