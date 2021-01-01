Driver seriously injured following multi-car crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash left one driver with life-threatening injuries in Stoughton late Thursday night.
Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 24 southbound around 11:30 p.m. found the motorist seriously injured, according to state police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWs on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)