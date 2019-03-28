Driver seriously injured in Billerica crash

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent car crash in Billerica on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Pollard Street found the vehicle crumpled against a utility pole.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries.

The street was temporarily closed to traffic while the car was removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

