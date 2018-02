BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a dangerous wreck on the road in Brockton Sunday morning.

A car rolled over and slammed into a tree on East Ashland and Bennett Street.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause.

