BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Berlin, Massachusetts late Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Linden Street around 11:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had left the roadway and come to rest about 20 feet down a ravine, according to Berlin police.

The vehicle’s occupant had been ejected and was found injured near a stream with serious injuries.

They were transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to a local trauma center via UMass Memorial Life-Flight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)