BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Berlin, Massachusetts late Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Linden Street around 11:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had left the roadway and come to rest about 20 feet down a ravine, according to Berlin police.

The vehicle’s occupant had been ejected and was found injured near a stream with serious injuries.

They were transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to a local trauma center via UMass Memorial Life-Flight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox