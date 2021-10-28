DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning crash on Route 114 in Danvers that left a driver seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a John Deer 624K articulated wheeled loader and a 2019 Honda Accord on the westbound side of the highway around 1:30 a.m. determined the loader turned right onto 114 and it was rear-ended by the Honda, according to a state police spokesman.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Beverly Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

