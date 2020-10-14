Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on Route 93 in Wilmington is causing lengthy delays for drivers on the morning commute.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 38 found a vehicle deep in the woods and a male victim who had been ejected from the car, according to state police.

The injured person was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.

The right lane and ramp have been closed while the cause of the crash is investigated.

No additional information was immediately released.

