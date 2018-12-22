Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Route 95 in Foxborough.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash in the southbound lane just before Route 495 around 10:45 p.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, whose name was not released, lost control of his car and struck the guardrail.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

