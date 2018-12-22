Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 95

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Route 95.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash in the southbound lane just before Route 495 in Foxborough around 10:45 p.m. found the driver suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the 22-year-old man, whose name was not released, lost control of his car and struck the guardrail.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

