NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a utility pole in Norton early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 95 North Washington St. around 1:30 a.m. found a vehicle that had left the roadway and hit a utility pole and then a tree, according to Norton police.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

