Driver seriously injured in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash in Lancaster sent a driver to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.
Crews arriving at the scene of the crash said it took them nearly an hour to extricate the driver from their car.
So, far it is unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash.
No further details were released.
Sterling Fire responded on a mutual aid assignment to Lancaster during this evening’s storm. It took firefighters nearly 55 minutes to extricate the heavily entrapped patient. The driver was treated by Sterling Paramedics and transported by Lancaster Fire with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/oO9Fx3AyPf
— Sterling Fire Department (@FDSterling) January 27, 2021
