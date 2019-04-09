Driver seriously injured in Londonderry, NH rollover crash

A Florida man was seriously injured in a violent crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle rollover on I-93 northbound about 7:33 p.m. found a man in the roadway with serious injuries, according to New Hampshire state police.

The man, later identified as Phillip Todisco, 60, of Pensacola, was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Todisco was speeding northbound in a Kia Sorrento SUV when he struck the back of a small passenger sedan, careened through several construction barriers, and rolled over when he hit a concrete traffic barrier.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

