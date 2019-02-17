Driver seriously injured in Newton crash

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Newton early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a car into a utility pole on Dedham Street just before 1 a.m. worked to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

