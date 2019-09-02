Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 2 found an overturned vehicle with a woman trapped inside that had come to rest about 50 feet to the right of the road, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The woman’s arm was protruding from the broken sunroof and pinned to the ground by the weight of the car, police said.

She was conscious and in extreme pain while being extricated with the Jaws of Life.

She was transported to a hospital within 10 minutes of arrival, according to police.

Her condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officers credited seat-belts with saving the woman’s life.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)