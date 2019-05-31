Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 55 found a mangled vehicle in the median, according to the Amesbury Fire Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Portsmouth Hospital.

Police say the vehicle rolled over and struck a guardrail before coming to a rest.

The left travel lane was temporarily closed.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.

