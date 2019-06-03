Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 35 found a mangled SUV in the grass next to the guardrail, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The left travel lane has been closed as crews work to clear the wreckage from the road.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Correction: Location of crash is Rte. 495N/B prior to Exit 35 in #Chelmsford. LTL closed. Operator of rolled over vehicle was transported to Lahey Burlington Hosp. for treatment of serious injuries. MSP Recon and Photo on scene to assist with investigation. https://t.co/KHyEy10GOF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 3, 2019

