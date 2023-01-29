PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

A post from the Duxbury Fire Department says the driver was ejected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

