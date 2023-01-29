PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

A post from the Duxbury Fire Department says the driver was ejected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At 4:23am our firefighters responded to a very serious MVA rollover route 3 NB north of exit 22 where the driver was ejected. Our firefighters transported the patient to SSH. Avoid the area as we are still on scene. All off duty FFs were recalled to support the incident. pic.twitter.com/4SNxsYuVNi — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 29, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)