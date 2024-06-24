RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was left with life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire.

At 3:28 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Route 101 eastbound in Raymond after receiving a report of a vehicle off the road. When they arrived, Troopers found a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee several hundred feet off the road in a wooded area between the Exit 5 offramp and Route 101.

Troopers were able to get to Jeep, where they found the driver and lone occupant had been partially thrown from the vehicle and was seriously injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)