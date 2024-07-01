NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A tanker truck rolled over in Nashua overnight, drawing an emergency response and causing traffic delays that lingered into the Monday morning commute.

The accident happened just past Exit 8 on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike, with the right two northbound lanes closed before reopening shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The tanker was hauling motor oil and hydraulic fluid, which officials said “have remained contained”.

“The preliminary on-scene investigation indicates the truck was traveling in the left lane when it lost control and ran off the road to the right,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. “The tanker being hauled then overturned and rolled into the wood line.”

The driver of the truck hauling the tanker was trapped in the cab of the vehicle and suffered serious injuries; the driver was flown via medical helicopter The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brian Knell at Brian.D.Knell@dos.nh.gov.

