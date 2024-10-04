WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash that snarled traffic on I-290 in Worcester Friday, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Southbridge Street shortly before 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.

SKY7-HD was over the scene as emergency crews responded and spotted a badly damaged car stopped near the median. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

State police said the right and middle lanes of traffic were closed after the crash, causing a significant backup. Police also closed the onramp from Southbridge Street before all lanes reopened near 3:15 p.m.

Police did not share any further information about the crash and said the entire incident remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)