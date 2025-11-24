MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a head-on collision shut down the southbound side of the highway until 2:30 a.m. while the incident was investigation, officials said. One of the operators was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

