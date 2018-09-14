Driver seriously injured when Jeep hits parked cars, flips in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are investigating a violent rollover crash Thursday night that left a driver seriously injured.

In a post on Twitter, Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said a driver in a Jeep Wrangler hit four parked cars and a utility pole before flipping over.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken by Walpole firefighters to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Great job by ⁦@WalpolePolice⁩ & ⁦@WFDLocal2464⁩ working crash last night. Jeep struck 4 parked cars, utility pole and flipped. Driver transported by WFD with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/4c4Se9VxuF — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) September 14, 2018

