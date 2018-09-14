Driver seriously injured when Jeep hits parked cars, flips in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are investigating a violent rollover crash Thursday night that left a driver seriously injured.
In a post on Twitter, Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said a driver in a Jeep Wrangler hit four parked cars and a utility pole before flipping over.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken by Walpole firefighters to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
