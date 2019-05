BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle slammed into a utility pole in Braintree on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. used cutting tools to free the driver.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

