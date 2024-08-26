PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old man accused of crashing a stolen car into another car in Plainville over the weekend was set to face a judge Monday.

The crash happened near 8:30 p.m. Saturday night on the southbound side of Route 1.

In a statement early Sunday morning, the Massachusetts State Police said Michael Escolas of Oxford had allegedly stolen a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a parking lot at Gillette Stadium shortly before the crash.

Police said Escolas allegedly rear-ended a vehicle carrying a family of six, seriously injuring all six family members. Emergency crews brought all the injured people to area hospitals. One 10-year-old child was pronounced dead.

State police said the crash damaged three other cars, in addition to the Jeep and the car that Escolas allegedly hit.

Police arrested Escolas at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and brought him to an area hospital, where he remained in custody as of Sunday morning.

The stolen car reportedly belonged to a Vermont couple attending a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium.

While Escolas awaited his initial court appearance, people in the area shared their reaction, with one person describing the incident as an “an awful situation.”

Escolas had not appeared in court as of around 12 p.m. Monday.

