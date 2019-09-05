Driver shields man in wheelchair who entered O’Neill Tunnel on way to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video was released Thursday afternoon of a man in a wheelchair rolling through the busy Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel earlier in the day.

The surveillance recording shows the man pushing himself along the edge of the Interstate 93 northbound Exit 26 off-ramp around 2 p.m.

Later in the video, another man is seen rushing in to help push the wheelchair while an SUV shields the two from oncoming traffic.

State police troopers and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Officers said the man was trying to get to Massachusetts General Hospital.

It is unclear where the man was coming from or why he was heading to the hospital.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)