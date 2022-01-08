STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man allegedly drove his car into a Stoneham liquor store early Saturday morning, according to the store’s owner.

Rapid Liquors owner Doug Shahian said the man drove into the front doors of Rapid Liquors around 1 a.m. before entering the store and eating a bag of chips and drinking a beer prior to police officers’ arrival.

“Our overnight ‘drive-thru renovation’ didn’t go as planned and we will have a delayed opening Saturday January 8th and ask that you bear with us while we have our store repaired,” the liquor store said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

