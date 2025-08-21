BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in the Back Bay on Wednesday night.

Officers could be seen working to remove the vehicle from the entrance to a building surrounded with scaffolding at the intersection of Beacon and Dalton streets.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

